RUSTON, La. – Hundreds filled Temple Baptist Church Saturday morning to celebrate the life of a DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputy whose life of public service ended too soon.
Deputy Donna Richardson-Below, 43, died Feb. 12 in an on-duty traffic accident near Mansfield. Below had worked for the sheriff’s office for 13 months. Prior to that, she was an agent with Louisiana Probation and Parole.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Below was a true servant. That’s what led her to her career in law enforcement, he said, and provided her the opportunity to change the trajectory or path of those she encountered.
“She embodied all that you want as a law enforcement officer,” he said.
Below was an “influencer,” but more importantly she was a Christian, Richardson said.
“She was unashamed and outspoken about her faith. Something we can all learn from. She cared about her coworkers and their spiritual well-being," Richardson said. “I know without a doubt where Donna is today.”
Richardson said Below’s badge number will be retired in her memory.
A light-hearted moment during the ceremony was when Civil Chief Deputy Monica Cason noted that everyone knew Below “loved her” New Orleans Saints, Grambling State University and her hometown Arcadia High School basketball teams.
To honor that memory, a deputy presented Below’s family with a basket containing footballs signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the Grambling quarterback and the Arcadia Hornet basketball players and cheerleaders.
“She tried to see the good in everyone and everything,” Cason said of Below, before she keyed a sheriff’s office radio for Below’s final call.
Also adding their memories of Below were Ruby Qualls, Below’s high school basketball coach; DeSoto district judges Charles Adams and Amy Burford McCartney, state Reps. Patrick Jackson and Kenny Cox.
Following the ceremony, Below’s flag-draped coffin was taken to the cemetery where a horse-drawn carriage carried it to the burial plot. A gun salute signaled her final farewell.