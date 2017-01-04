Dozens and perhaps hundreds of new jobs are said to be headed to Shreveport.
KTBS 3 News has learned that an automaker is planning to bring the jobs to the closed General Motors plant in Shreveport.
Hyundai Glovis is expected to hire 150 to 400 workers for bumper assembly at part of the plant. The jobs will pay $14 per hour.
There's no word on when the company will start hiring.
This isn't related to Elio Motors, a start-up company that leased the plant with plans to produce a high-mileage, three-wheeled vehicle.
So far, Elio hasn't raised the money needed to move forward. According to Elio Motors' Facebook page, the production time frame has been pushed back again, this time to 2018.
Elio Motors confirmed the latest delay in the comments sections of one of its posts.