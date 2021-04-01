SHREVEPORT, La. - There are several hundred children in Caddo Parish who apparently never logged into their school computer.. during the coronavirus pandemic. That's according to the director of Caddo Parish Juvenile Services.
Director Clay walker revealed that information during Thursday's Caddo Commission Pandemic and National Disaster committee meeting. Walker told Caddo commissioners that addressing the problem is the juvenile services' biggest need.
He says the agency created a list of children impacted. The school system is working on the academic recovery while juvenile services plans for the family social service needs recovery.
"Our concern, if you have several hundred children that are a year separated from school, that's going to become a big truancy problem and potentially a delinquency problem, we'd like to get in front of and prevent."
Caddo administrators told commissioners that the parish lost $2.7 million due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said loss of revenue includes child enforcement collections and court costs.