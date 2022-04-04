BENTON, La. -- Bond is set at almost $4.7 million for a man arrested in Bossier Parish Friday with over 900 images of child pornography in his possession, Bossier Parish sheriff's authorities said Monday.
Bernard Radcliff, 57, was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Facility on four counts of pornography involving juveniles. Three of the counts indicate there are 255 pornographic images, while the fourth lists 171 images.
During their initial investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Radcliff’s home, where they found images of prepubescence children on his electronic device. Detectives say during their interview with Radcliff he admitted to viewing and possessing the pornographic images.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.