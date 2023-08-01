Hundreds of military families gathered for a back to school night

BOSSIER CITY La. - Hundreds of military families gathered at the Bossier Civic Center on Tuesday, many of whom are new to bossier schools, for a military back to school night.
Every school and key department throughout the district came out to meet and greet the families.
Students were able to meet their principals and parents were able to get their questions answered.
Local businesses and organizations also attended with information about resources they can provide to military families.
“It's just a way to help them with that transition period and be able to smoothly go into our schools and be prepared for school and make it a good year,” said Holly George, Bossier Parish school Board and Supervisor of Special Programs.