SHREVEPORT, La. -- Final preps are underway for Tuesday's general election. In Caddo Parish, that meant checking all 463 voting machines at an undisclosed warehouse on Friday.
Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says all the machines were checked to make sure the counter is at zero . Then they're closed and ready to deliver to the 84 precinct locations across Shreveport and the parish.
Spence says the machines are a key part of what he calls the the best election process in the country in Louisiana.
"Our machines are like calculators. We just take the brain out of it on election night. Bring it to my office. We load it in. And it counts the votes. No internet access whatsoever for anyone," Spence says.
Despite an expected massive turnout -- plus all the early and mail-in ballots -- Spence still plans to wrap up work Tuesday night.
"We're not concerned with it. We know the integrity is strong. We feel like we'll be done at 11 o'clock at night -- not the next day -- as you hear on television. We're ready for this. It's been a long two or three months preparing. But we're ready," Spence vows.
The first votes to be counted Tuesday evening will be the early votes and mail-in ballots. Spence says 16,587 early ballots were cast at the Caddo Registrar of Voters office. And 12,618 mail-in ballots were in as of Friday morning.
Spence says the last mail-in ballots are coming in. They all must be in by Monday. Spence recommends that people who still have mail-in ballots hand deliver them to the registrar's office so they don't arrive late in the mail.
In addition to the voting machines that'll be delivered to precincts on Monday, the clerk's office will also deliver personal protective equipment to polling locations to guard against spread of COVID-19. That's everything from masks to gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields to protect against spread of the virus.