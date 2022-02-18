SHREVEPORT, La- The Krewe of Centaur held their float loading party at their headquarters Friday afternoon. Hundreds got an early preview of the floats before they roll on Saturday.
The floats were lit up, music was playing and food trucks were lined up. There was an atmosphere of joy as the Krewe got to celebrate after losing time to Covid-19.
Hal Rogers and Tracey James, the King and Queen of this year's parade, say the loading party gave them a chance to speak to all the people they only get to see from a distance during the parade.