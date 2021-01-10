SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Centenary College's social media account, the power is currently out on campus.
The college is working with SWEPCO to restore power as soon as possible.
In Bossier City, hundreds are without power near the Shed Rd., Benton Rd. and South Bossier area.
SWEPCO
Throughout East Texas and Louisiana, approximately 38,000 SWEPCO customers are without power.
Most outages are being caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with a power line. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power lined when this occurs.
At 9:00 p.m. Sunday, approximately 23,000 customers in East Texas and 15,000 customers in Louisiana were without power.
