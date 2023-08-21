SHREVEPORT, La. -It is that time of year again. Time to clean out your freezer and help others.
Every year, Hunters for the Hungry Louisiana sets up statewide drop-off locations where anyone can drop off all properly packaged and labeled frozen goods. This goes beyond just protein. In 2022, they collected more than 16,000 pounds.
Properly packaged means labeled and dated. The food bank won't take items that they can’t identify. Vacuumed sealed or from a professional processor are best.
Items do need to be frozen and will be placed in ice chests upon drop off. There's no need to leave your personal ice chests behind.
This is a great way for hunters getting ready for hunting season to clean out the freezer and help others. Not a hunter? Don't worry. You can help too.
In Northwest Louisiana, you can drop off at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Monday through Friday at 285 Mt. Zion Road in Shreveport from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.