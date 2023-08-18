SHREVEPORT - Huntington and Airline's scrimmage was canceled due to an "unknown dangerous situation" in the stands at Independence Stadium Friday evening.
KTBS spoke with Airline head coach Justin Scogin and he said that both staffs met after the situation settled down and agreed to end the scrimmage early.
According to Caddo Parish Public Schools Communications Director Marquel Sennet, Caddo Parish Sheriff deputies investigated and there was an argument between two students near the concession stands and one pepper sprayed the other.
The ensuing commotion started rumors of a shooting.
Reports of gunshots were unfounded and no injuries were reported according to Sennet.