SHREVEPORT, La.-- Huntington High is looking to get more scholars enrolled in the band program.
Band director Roderick Jefferson says during the pandemic since bands weren't allowed to practice or perform participation dropped significantly. Jefferson wants young people to get involved with the "Raider Jukebox" because aside from joining a family environment. He says it is a great way to pay for college.
"There is money out there for bands, I tell kids if you participate in band and stick with it, you are guaranteed a scholarship," said Jefferson.
Jefferson says newcomers can sign up through April. If a student doesn't have the funds to purchase an instrument the program is willing to provide equipment. This includes Caddo Middle Schools and Huntington High.