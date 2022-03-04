SHREVEPORT, La. - A suspect has been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old Huntington high school basketball star, who was shot in front of his Queensborough home Thursday afternoon.
Shamichael Pearson, 18, was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder in the death 17-year-old Devin Myers. Pearson's bond has been set at $350,000.
Police say Myers was shot five times in the back in front of his home in the 3500 block of Lillian Street.
Pearson was arrested at his home in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Drive a block away from the scene of the shooting.
Police said security video from a camera in the area lead them to Pearson's arrest. The firearm and other evidence were collected from his home.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Thursday's shooting marks the 13th homicide for the city this year and the fifth for the 71109 zip code.