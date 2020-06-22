SHREVEPORT, La. -- Rapper Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley of Shreveport is free on bond following his arrest Friday in connection with a man's shooting death.
Dooley, 31, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder following a shooting at a gas station. Dooley posted bond Sunday and was released.
Dooley is being represented by attorneys Alex Washington and Shante Y.R. Wells who released the following statement: “The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared."
Dooley was arrested after Shreveport police said he lied about the deadly incident that happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the Texaco convenience store in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue. Early reports from Shreveport police indicated a man who was at the store said he shot a man that he thought was trying to steal his vehicle.
The victim suffered multiple gunshots and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he later died.
Investigators secured video footage of the incident that "showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," police said in a news release. Detectives also said the vehicle Dooley was in did not belong to him. It was reported stolen out of Texas.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport.