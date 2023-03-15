SHREVEPORT, La. - The much publicized murder trial of rapper "Hurricane Chris" ended with an acquittal on all charges.
The case garnered attention from around the nation.
Hip hop artist "Hurricane Chris," whose real name is Christopher Dooley was indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury for second-degree murder in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr.
Farris was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne and Hollywood avenues in Shreveport. Dooley was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes, which was one of the elements associated with the killing.
KTBS was told he wouldn't be speaking to the media on Wednesday, but in a prepared statement he said, "I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line."
Dooley's attorney, Alex J. Washington, had more to say about his client's acquittal.
"He was simply trying not to be killed. What we later learned is that this individual had concrete slabs in his pocket and it was a bulge in his pocket, so when Mr. Dooley faced off with him he believed that to be a weapon. When the guy put his hand in his pocket he was faced with a decision, should I leave my life in this guys hands? Or, should I make a decision? And he made a decision to save his own life and he pulled the trigger," said Washington.
KTBS also spoke to a representative of District Attorney James Stewart to get reaction to the jury verdict.
"There are a lot of people who feel the system is flawed, but until we can come up with a better system this is what we have. The same evidence that the grand jury got is the same evidence that we presented to the jury on Tuesday and they decided there was nothing there," said Ivy Woodard, spokeswoman for the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.
Washington also told KTBS that Dooley was acquitted on the stolen car charges because he bought the car with an ex-girlfriend who reported the car stolen when they broke up.