MANY, La. -- Hurricane Laura raced through the region Thursday and left thousands of utility customers without service. The damage is so extensive in some areas that schools and college classes are having to be canceled next week.
Northwestern State University has pulled the plug on classes -- in-person and virtual -- until Sept. 8. Power outages in Natchitoches are to blame.
Power is not expected to be restored to some Sabine Parish residents until next week so school district leaders made the call Friday to cancel classes Monday through Wednesday.
Superintendent Sara Ebarb said electrical service is predicted to be out through Wednesday. All campuses and the School Board office will be closed during that time.
Cellular phone service is affected in the parish. And there's also a shortage of gasoline.
Ebarb said parents should monitor the school district's website for information about reopening plans.