NEW ORLEANS - The expert forecasters at Colorado State have issued their August update on the 2020 Hurricane Season. Their forecast now calls for 24 named storms (including the 9 already), 12 hurricanes (including the 2 already) and 5 major hurricanes.
That's an increase of 4 named storms, 3 hurricanes and 1 major hurricane.
This increase in the amount of named storms comes from the already active season in just the first two months. There have been 9 named storms - a record through July.
The factors that are leading to the increased number of storms stem from the extremely warmer than normal Atlantic Ocean. Right now, the Atlantic is the fourth warmest on record. Warmer water means more fuel for the storms to develop.
There is also a very active African monsoon. This leads to more strong tropical waves that area expected to move off Africa into the Atlantic and develop into tropical systems.
Colorado State is comparing the current global weather conditions to the previous active seasons: 1966, 1995, 2003, 2005 and 2017.
The peak of the hurricane season is on Sept. 10.