In April, forecasters at Colorado State University released their first outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season predicting an above-average season.
Their latest outlook came out on Thursday, where they continued to call for an active Atlantic hurricane season. In fact, they increased their prediction for the number of named storms and hurricanes. The forecast now calls for 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.
So far this season, there has already been five named storms, one of which was Hurricane Elsa. The latest outlook calls for an additional 15 named storms.
Above normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the absence of El Niño conditions are contributors to an active hurricane season. During El Niño, wind shear increases in the Atlantic, which creates an unfavorable environment for storm development. During La Niña, the opposite occurs. Wind shear is weaker in the Atlantic, therefore environmental conditions are more conducive for storm development.