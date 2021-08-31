NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday were tracking four disturbances, including Tropical Depression Ida and Tropical Depression Kate.
Ida, which hit Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a tropical depression and was over northeast Mississippi as of Tuesday morning. Most of metro New Orleans remains without power.
Tropical Depression Kate is in the Atlantic and is not expected to be a threat to land.
Tropical Depression Ida was moving over northern Alabama on Tuesday and dumping considerable rain, forecasters with the National Weather Service said.
As of 10 a.m., Ida was about 60 miles northwest of Huntsville, Alabama, and about 100 miles southwest of Nashville, Tennessee. It was moving northeast at 15 mph and it had winds of 30 mph.
Ida is expected to continue gradually accelerating to the northeast over the next couple days.
Rainfall from Ida will continue over parts of the Florida panhandle, Alabama and Georgia through Wednesday morning.
Kate has weakened into a tropical depression over the open Atlantic waters, forecasters said.
As of 10 a.m., it was about 840 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. It's moving north at 5 mph and has winds of 35 mph.
Little change in strength is expected in the next few days. It poses no immediate threat to land.
A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next couple days, forecasters said.
Environmental conditions appear to be favorable for some slow development by the end of the week if the system remains over water, forecasters said.
It has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days.
The system is expected to move gradually northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America.
A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two in the Atlantic, forecasters said.
A well-defined low pressure system is several hundred miles southwest of the coast of Guinea. It's moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
It has a 90% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within 48 hours.
If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will most likely be named Larry.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.