NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are tracking the first tropical wave of the year about three weeks before the official start of the Atlantic season.
The tropical wave as of Monday was near the west coast of Africa and moving west into the Atlantic, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical waves sometimes develop further and become named storms. It's too early to tell if this wave will develop further or where it could go.
It would be named Alex if it organizes into at least a tropical storm, which is when systems are named.
Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and ends Nov. 30, but storms can form any time. Named storms have formed before the official start of the season for the last seven years.
