NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean.
It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S.
The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a tropical storm.
Meanwhile, the Gulf of Mexico is expected to be quiet for the next 48 hours, forecasters said.
A tropical wave is approaching the Windward Islands. It is expected to move across the Caribbean late this week into early next week.
