NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday afternoon were tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic as the tropics enter what has historically been the busiest time of the season.
It is too early to tell if any could eventually reach the continental U.S.
The next available name is Danielle if any of the disturbances strengthen into at least a tropical storm.
Meanwhile, the Gulf of Mexico is expected to be quiet for the next 48 hours, forecasters said.
