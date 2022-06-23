NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday were tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic that has the potential for gradual development.
As of 10 a.m., the tropical wave was over the eastern Atlantic and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It's moving west at 15 mph, and forecasters said weather conditions could become conducive to gradual development of the system by early next week.
It has a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days.
The next available storm name is Bonnie if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
