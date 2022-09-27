Hurricane Ian began making it's turn toward Florida's west coast on Tuesday evening. As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, winds were at 120 mph and the forward movement was north/northeast at 10 mph.
Hurricane Warnings covered the west Florida coast as 74 plus mph winds, storm surge and heavy downpours are expected within 24 hours.
The forecast has Ian coming on shore in southwest Florida by Wednesday afternoon. The storm is projected to be a Major Hurricane at that time.
Track Ian with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.