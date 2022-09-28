Hurricane Ian moved ashore near Fort Myers, Florida a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The high end Category 4 storm had 155 mph sustained winds with gusts to 190!
Elsewhere, wind gusts were 123 mph at the Punta Gorda airport and near 100 mph in Fort Myers at 3 p.m.
A few hours later, Ian was slowly weakening as it moved farther inland. As of the 6 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian had 130 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was northeast at 8 mph.
Ian is forecast to cross the state and reach the east coast near Daytona Beach on Thursday.
