Radar Image of Hurricane Ian at Landfall in SW Florida

Hurricane Ian moved ashore near Fort Myers, Florida a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.  The high end Category 4 storm had 155 mph sustained winds with gusts to 190!

Wind Gusts in Florida as of 3 p.m. Wednesday

Elsewhere, wind gusts were 123 mph at the Punta Gorda airport and near 100 mph in Fort Myers at 3 p.m.

Hurricane Ian Currents from the National Hurricane Center

A few hours later, Ian was slowly weakening as it moved farther inland.  As of the 6 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian had 130 mph winds with higher gusts.  Movement was northeast at 8 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Ian

Ian is forecast to cross the state and reach the east coast near Daytona Beach on Thursday.

Follow Ian with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

