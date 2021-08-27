NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane Ida has formed and is expected make landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 3 storm, forecasters with National Hurricane Center said Friday.
Hurricane watches have been issued for Louisiana, including metro New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Ida coming ashore Sunday, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rain to the Louisiana coast.
As 2 p.m., Hurricane Ida had winds of 75 mph, according to data from the Hurricane Hunters.
The storm is strengthening on its way toward the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters said Hurricane Ida could have winds of 120 mph just before landfall, which would make it a strong Category 3 hurricane. Category 4 hurricanes have winds of at least 130 mph.
Ida is expected to dump up to 20 inches of rain over southeast Louisiana through Monday morning, forecasters said. Ida also could bring dangerous storm surge, strong winds and life-threatening rip tides to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Alabama.
Officials urged residents to prepare for the storm Friday and Saturday, before conditions deteriorate overnight Saturday.
As of 12:15 p.m., Hurricane Ida was about 5 miles east of the center of the Isle of Youth and 145 miles east the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's moving northwest at 15 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of Ida will pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later Friday and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico late Friday and Saturday.
Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, forecasters said, and Ida is expected to be a major hurricane -- Category 3 storm or stronger -- when it approaches the Gulf Coast.