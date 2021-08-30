PORT FOURCHON, La. - Port Fourchon, the major oil hub near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico had severe damage from Hurricane Ida over the weekend.
"We had extensive damages to the port, said Chett Chiasson, executive director at Port Fourchon. "We had pretty strong storm surge from 12 feet to 15 feet with extensive damage to much of the area, buildings and roof damage."
The communications towers in the region are down and there's no running water.
"We're still still trying to work our way through the roadways to get to it," he said. "We might need water trucks, then gas and diesel are going to be critical in the coming days."
Essential employees hunkered down at the administrative offices in Cutoff, about 35 miles north of the port. The offices were running off of back-up generators. About 18% of the entire U.S. oil supply passes through the port.
There were about 40 vessels in the port before the storm hit but there are usually hundreds.
"We know of several vessels that broke loose and moved around but as far as we know nobody is seriously hurt, Chiasson said.
Now the port has to assess all navigable waterways and check for underwater debris which is 'time consuming'.
Chiasson said he grew up in the area and has rode out many hurricanes, but he said Ida has been the strongest storm.