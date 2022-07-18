BATON ROUGE, La. - About 10,000 trailers and other temporary shelters are still occupied by state residents uprooted by Hurricanes Ida and Laura, the director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday.
That means evacuations may be called earlier than in the past if a storm approaches Louisiana, said Casey Tingle, who leads the agency.
"Our communities are in a more vulnerable place than they have been in years and years," Tingle told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
The tally of shelters includes about 4,500 trailers overseen by the state because of Hurricane Ida, which struck south central and southeast Louisiana in August, 2021.
FEMA is in charge of another 3,800 shelters for those affected by Ida, and 1,750 for residents of southwest Louisiana whose lives were disrupted when Hurricane Laura landed near Cameron and caused damages along a path through central and north Louisiana into Arkansas.
