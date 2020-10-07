BATON ROUGE, La. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to Oct. 30th.
DUA is available to certain workers who lost income as a direct result of Hurricane Laura. The purpose of DUA is to help workers whose primary incomes are lost or interrupted by a federally declared disaster. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance because it also provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, loggers and employees who work on commission.
DUA is available from weeks of unemployment beginning Aug. 23, 2020 and up to Feb. 27, 2021, as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.
Affected workers in Caddo, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Sabine, Union, Winn, and 15 other parishes designated for FEMA Individual Assistance in Louisiana must first apply for regular unemployment insurance.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission notifies claimants if they are eligible to file for disaster unemployment assistance.
Applicants can apply by visiting www.laworks.net.
Claimants may also file by telephone by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 866-783-5567 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, click here. To apply for aid click here. For more information about DUA click here.