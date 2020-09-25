SHREVEPORT, La. -- A month and a day after after Hurricane Laura roared ashore, destroying homes in southwest Louisiana, lots of evacuees are still in hotels here. They came with only what they could pack.
But they are getting a lot of help that they're grateful for.
The American Red Cross says they're putting up more than 250 evacuees from the Lake Charles area in three hotels in Shreveport-Bossier. They include Mark Thompson and his pregnant fiance, Lacey Blount.
"It's really a waiting game to figure out where we're going to lay our head next," Thompson said, noting that their stay is due to end on September 30.
Blount is due to give birth in two weeks. She says she's found a doctor in Bossier City who will deliver the baby boy. But with their home destroyed down in Westlake, it's a stressful time.
"FEMA is helping us and Red Cross has helped. It's just, I really don't want to live in a hotel with a baby," she said, wiping away a tear.
"We've been talking about staying up here and finding a house or trailer something up here we could rent, and I guess start over up here, since there's really not much down south to go back to," Thompson said.
Karen McCoy of the Shreveport chapter of the American Red Cross, says the local evacuees are just some of the 16,000 the organization is sheltering in Louisiana.
"We're providing them a safe place to rest their head. We are providing them three hot meals a day. We are also offering health and mental services," McCoy said. "Obviously what they have been through has been a very traumatic experience and what they'r still going through."
McCoy says the evacuees' sheltering needs will be met on a case by case basis.
Another evacuee, Wendy Ellender of Sulphur, says, "If we need something, the Red Cross gets it. We're just ready to get home. A lot of us are. But most of us don't even have a home to go to."
Ellender is here with much of her family, which includes a great niece she's raising. There's also an 18-year-old son, Bryton, who's volunteering with the Red Cross to stay busy while he's here.
In addition to the Red Cross, there's a grassroots drive to replace items evacuees need, such as clothing and baby items. That drive involves four churches, led by Pastor Terrance Trammell of The Light Christian Church of Greenwood.
"You hate it that we have a need. But we're blessed to be able to be a blessing," Pastor Trammell said.
He saw the need when Laura knocked out the power to his house. He and his wife wound up at the same hotel with evacuees from down south.
So his church and others are donating items the evacuees need.
You can give that drive by connecting with The Light Christian Church online or their Facebook page.
You can also donate money to the American Red Cross to help provide relief to Laura victims.
On Wednesday, September 30, KTBS First News will be a special edition to raise awareness and funds for the American Red Cross. All the money raised during that newscast will go to help Hurricane Laura victims. First News runs from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. weekdays.