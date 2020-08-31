SHREVEPORT, La. - We've seen the damage Hurricane Laura has inflicted on Louisiana cities after making landfall Thursday, but how much do we know about the storm itself.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Hurricane Laura's landfall came at 1 a.m. in Cameron, La. It landed with maximum speeds of 150 mph making it a Category 4 hurricane.
The weather service says Laura was the strongest land falling hurricane in Louisiana on record, tied with an 1856 storm that hit the community of "Last Island."
They also say Laura is tied for the fifth strongest storm to hit the continental U.S.
The highest wind speed measurements before equipment failure at Lake Charles Airport was 133 mph.