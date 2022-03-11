LAKE CHARLES, La. – What may have been the Lake Charles area’s last chance to obtain more long-term hurricane recovery aid from the federal government has failed.
A late-night vote Thursday in the U.S. Senate on a massive federal spending package includes no further hurricane relief for Louisiana. A desperate, 11th-hour bid by Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy to include $2.5 billion in disaster relief in the bill was rejected.
For local officials in Lake Charles, the failure illustrates the capricious and overtly political nature of federal disaster aid. The congressman for southwest Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins, has also come under scrutiny for what some see as a lackluster effort to obtain aid for the hurricane-battered region.
Members of the state’s congressional delegation meanwhile fault the White House for not making a specific request for further money in the hard-fought negotiations that led to the spending package.
