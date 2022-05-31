The Atlantic Basin Hurricane season officially begins on Wednesday, June 1st and goes through the end of November. Both Colorado State University and NOAA expect a busy year.
As of Tuesday, May 31st...the tropics have a few waves crossing the Atlantic. One disturbance in Mexico originated as Hurricane Agatha from last weekend in the eastern Pacific.
It's possible that the remnants may redevelop into a tropical depression or storm in the gulf and Caribbean during the next few days. The GFS forecast shows the system possibly crossing southern Florida by the weekend.
Stay tuned for updates.