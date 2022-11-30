NEW ORLEANS - This year's hurricane season delivered something Louisiana hasn't had much of recently: quiet.
The Atlantic Basin season that began June 1 and ends Wednesday included a near-average number of tropical storms and hurricanes, but also a greatly needed pause in landfalls along the Louisiana coastline, providing residents with more time to recover from the last two disastrously intense years.
The season ends with 14 named storms (tropical weather systems with winds of 39 mph or greater), including eight that became hurricanes (with winds of 74 mph or greater) and two of those that became major hurricanes (with winds of 111 mph or greater). An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
For Louisiana, this year's break in storm activity allowed the Governor's Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to catch up on assisting parishes with recovery efforts dating to Hurricane Rita in 2005, said director Casey Tingle.
"Having a quiet hurricane season for us has certainly been helpful to get that work accomplished," he said.
