Hurricane season is finally over and it was another above average year.
There were 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major ones. Average over the past 30 years includes 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 majors.
Louisiana had 3 of the named storms. One was Major Hurricane Ida which devastated the southeast Louisiana gulf coast.
The US had 8 named storms.
Here is the official report from the National Hurricane Center.
