Satellite Image of Hurricane Ida at landfall from NOAA

Hurricane season is finally over and it was another above average year.

2021 Hurricane Season Summary

There were 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major ones.  Average over the past 30 years includes 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 majors.

Named Storms making landfall in Louisiana

Louisiana had 3 of the named storms.  One was Major Hurricane Ida which devastated the southeast Louisiana gulf coast.

Named Storms making landfall in the US

The US had 8 named storms.

Here is the official report from the National Hurricane Center.

Track the tropics all year long both in the Atlantic and Pacific with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

