Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 Hurricane on Monday afternoon. According to the National Hurricane Center, winds increased to 100 mph with higher gusts. Movement was to the northwest toward the western Cuba.
Hurricane Warnings are now in effect from Cuba to the west coast of Florida. Winds over 74 mph are expected in the next 36 hours.
The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Ian to strengthen as it crosses the tip of Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may become a major hurricane and make landfall in western Florida later this week.
