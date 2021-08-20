Strong Tropical Storm Henri was moving north along the US east coast Friday afternoon.
Henri had 70 mph winds with higher gusts according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The Tropical Storm is forecast to become a Hurricane on Saturday and could make landfall at Category 1 strength near Long Island on Sunday!
Hurricane Warnings are up as 74 mph or greater winds are possible there with in the next 36 hours.
