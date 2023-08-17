SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man facing trial for choking his wife until she was unconscious with their children nearby pleaded guilty as charged Wednesday in Caddo District Court.
Joe Butler Jr., 31, pleaded guilty before District Judge Chris Victory to domestic abuse with serious bodily injury and three counts of domestic abuse child endangerment. His trial had been scheduled to start Monday.
According to the facts of the case, Butler became enraged on Aug. 24, 2021 when his wife asked him not to smoke synthetic marijuana in the house where she and her three children lived. Butler pulled the victim into their bedroom, locked the door and choked her until she was unconscious.
The three young children were on the other side of the door and heard their mother gasping for breath. The victim was able to flee and called 9-1-1 from a neighbor’s house.
About one week after this incident, Butler called his wife and attempted to justify his actions, and told her she would be disciplined just like her children when she misbehaved.
Assistant District Attorneys Britney Green, Ron Christopher Stamps and Christopher Bowman prosecuted Butler. He was defended by Dave Knadler.
Pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement, the D.A.'s office will file a habitual offender bill on Butler to enhance his sentences. As a second time felony offender, he faces at least two years and four months in prison and up to 16 years. And on each count of domestic abuse child endangerment he will face at least one year and up to six years in prison. So when Butler returns to Victory's court for sentencing Sept. 7, he faces up to 34 years in prison.