SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting his wife in the head Monday morning at the Cedar Creek apartments in the southwest part of the city, Shreveport police said in a news release.
The 44-year-old woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said 57-year-old Lonnie James was involved in a dispute with the victim then got a gun and shot her. He left the scene but later surrendered at Caddo Correctional Center. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.