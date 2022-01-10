Two Bodies Found Near Mercer Bayou

Miller County Sheriff's deputies recovered two bodies from near a Mercer Bayou boat ramp. (Photo By Greg Bischof, Texarkana Gazette)

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County sheriff's deputies have identified two bodies found close to a Mercer Bayou boat ramp near Smith Park on Sunday.

The park is about 26 miles south of Texarkana.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Williams Hines, 49, and his 52-year-old wife, Lisa, died as a result of single gunshot wounds.

Deputies said a suspected weapon was recovered at the scene.

The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

The shooting remains under investigation.

