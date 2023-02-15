SHREVEPORT, La. - Despite push back from the community, Hustler Hollywood opened its doors in December. Two months later it's for sale.
The adult store on 6109 Financial Drive was listed for sale Feb 6 for $ 1.1 million on loopnet.com. The listing shows it's proximity to other entities including Huntington High School and Turner Elementary/ Middle School. Both schools are within walking distance, which is one of the reasons the community was against the opening of this business.
There were multiple petitions held and it was the target of an ongoing lawsuit from the city of Shreveport to keep Hustler Hollywood from opening. The Metropolitan Planning Commission said the adult store snuck through the application process under, "HH Retail," and was able to open.
Derrick L. Henderson organized the petitions to stop Hustler Hollywood from opening.
"It's a great time for the City Council to change the ordinance that basically would automatically call for businesses such as this to come to the city council before being only approved by the MPC," Henderson said.
Some City Council members believe a high end restaurant and other retail businesses would be a better fit for Financial Drive to support the surrounding hotels.