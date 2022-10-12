SHREVEPORT, La. -- City officials are keeping a close eye on a new store that popped up and raised concerns of citizens on the city's west side. It's a Hustler Hollywood store.
Workers are busy transforming a former IHOP on Financial Plaza near Pines Road into a store that some believe will be a sexually oriented business.
It's not going to be a strip club, like the Hustler in downtown. But a check online shows that Hustler Hollywood sells lingerie, erotic novelties and adult toys.
Alan Clarke, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission, says he first heard about it when the councilman in that district, Jerry Bowman, called him about it on Monday. Clarke says the city has not approved a certificate of occupancy for the store.
"And that will not be revealed until we're able to assess the inventory of the store, which is not open at this point. So we're waiting," Clarke told the council at its Tuesday meeting.
Derrick Henderson, a city council candidate in District G, is upset that the business could set up shop without public notice.
"That's an obvious breakdown in the process," Henderson says.
"I was meeting with the Breakfast Brothers out of Dallas about possibly locating here. They do breakfast and brunch. Those are the kinds of developments we want in west Shreveport. I mean, this is ridiculous," Henderson added, as he watched the renovation work outside the store.
He says a vacant building nearby is licensed for use as a daycare. There are also concerns that children will see the store on their bus routes and commutes to nearby Turner Elementary and Huntington High School.