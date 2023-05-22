Dozens of Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Shreveport area.
It's an issue that seems to be growing thanks to a group called the Kia Boys.
“More Kias and Hyundais than any other type of vehicle in our city have been reported stolen,” said Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department.
If you own a Kia or Hyundai that was made between 2015 and 2019, you could be the target of a group known as the Kia Boys. That's because of a big flaw that officials say makes them easier to steal.
“It is something to do with the ignition manufacturing where they're very easily defeated and the schematics of how to do it are readily available to many people online,” said Bordelon.
They say a lot of the time it’s teens stealing these cars.
“What is being displayed is that these vehicles are being stolen with the intent to commit other crimes, sometimes even violent crimes,” said Bordelon.
Police say they’re cracking down.
“We are going to start holding parents accountable for these vehicles that are being taken and for not keeping eyes on their children,” said Bordelon.
Police are also urging people with these vehicles to take precautions.
“Location is also a big thing. Where are you parking your vehicles? Make sure it's locked, obviously. Park in well-lit places,” said Bordelon.
Hyundai and Kia have also acknowledged the issue and have developed a theft deterrent software. It extends the theft alarm to one minute and it requires the key to be in the ignition. They’re also suggesting an additional lock for the car.
“And there are a number of steering wheel column devices that actually lock the steering wheel in place and deter would-be criminals from stealing those vehicles,” said Bordelon.
Hyundai and Kia have agreed to a $200 million settlement from a class action lawsuit related to the rash of thefts. It applies to about 9 million vehicles that don’t have push button ignition and that don’t have anti-theft immobilizers.