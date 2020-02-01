GREENWOOD, La. - Interstate 20 East is closed in between Waskom, Texas and Greenwood, Louisiana because of an 18-wheeler crash.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in between the Texas State Line and Greenwood.
911 records show the accident happened just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies had to close the interstate to clean up the crash.
They are detouring traffic on to Highway 80 in Waskom.
No word if anyone was injured in the crash. Deputies also do not have an ETA on when the road will be re-opened.