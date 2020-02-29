I-20 backup
TxDot

GREENWOOD, La. - Interstate 20 Eastbound is re-open after an accident near mile marker 2. 

In a press release the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday "Two men had pulled their motorcycles side by side on the shoulder of the road when an 18-wheeler hauling a wide load hit the motorcycle closest to the interstate."

The press release continues saying the driver of the motorcycle was killed while the driver of the second motorcycle was knocked over but was not injured. 

The driver of the 18-wheeler did pull over at the rest area, according to the press release. 

At one point congestion was approximately 5 miles in length.  

0
2
2
20
2

Tags

Load comments