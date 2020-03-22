Update 6:45 p.m.:
Southbound lanes have reopened. One northbound lane is open.
Original:
The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 49 are closed in DeSoto Parish after an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials ran off the road and crashed, state police said.
The crash site is between U.S. Highway 84 and state Highway 509, which are exits 172 and 179, respectively.
Traffic is being diverted at those exits.
The interstate is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
I-49 reopening in DeSoto after crash
Vickie Welborn
