NEAR MANSFIELD, La. -- Motorists who travel north on Interstate 49 through DeSoto Parish should be prepared to take a detour Friday morning, according to the state police.
The interstate will close for about three to five hours beginning at 9 a.m. to allow heavy machinery to remove an 18-wheeler that crashed Sunday. It was carrying hazardous materials.
The detour will begin at exit 172. Troopers will be placed along the way to help direct motorists.
The detour route is as follows:
- I-49 northbound traffic will take exit 172 to U.S. Highway 84 and turn right onto U.S. Highway 84
- Travel eastbound on U.S. Highway 84 to La Highway 1 and turn left onto La Highway 1
- Travel northbound on La Highway 1 to La Highway 509 and turn left onto La Highway 509
- Travel southbound on La Highway 509 to I-49 and will be able to reenter the interstate.