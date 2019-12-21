SHREVEPORT, La. - I-20 Westbound in between Jewella Avenue and Hearne Avenue is back open because of an 18-wheeler fire.
According to The Shreveport Fire Department, the 18-wheeler was carrying cardboard when it caught on fire around 11:20 Saturday morning.
The fire department does not know how it caught on fire, other than the big rig was on fire while driving down the interstate.
The 18-wheeler did not crash while on fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
The Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Fire District 3 out of Greenwood are also helping the Shreveport Fire Department.
The Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation says congestion was at 2 miles.