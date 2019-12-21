SHREVEPORT, La.  - I-20 Westbound in between Jewella Avenue and Hearne Avenue is back open because of an 18-wheeler fire.

According to The Shreveport Fire Department, the 18-wheeler was carrying cardboard when it caught on fire around 11:20 Saturday morning.

The fire department does not know how it caught on fire, other than the big rig was on fire while driving down the interstate. 

The 18-wheeler did not crash while on fire. 

There are no reports of injuries.

The Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Fire District 3 out of Greenwood are also helping the Shreveport Fire Department. 

The Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation says congestion was at 2 miles.  

