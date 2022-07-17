BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that beginning on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., the I-20 eastbound ramp to I-220 westbound (Exit 26 near Louisiana Downs) in Bossier Parish will be closed.
This ramp closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately two months, and is necessary to allow the contractor to complete repairs to the expansion joints located on this bridge.
This work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.
This project, as well as two other significant infrastructure projects in other parts of Louisiana, are being funded through the state's first issuance of GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that will be repaid over 12 years using federal funds allocated to Louisiana.
The new road and gate will take into account projected population growth and increased traffic counts, serve to greatly enhance security, and will alleviate traffic congestion at other base entrance points. It will also improve access times for Barksdale employees and their families, providing easier commutes to schools and other attractions.