UPDATE: I-20 is back open now after an overnight crash. One person was broken down on the shoulder when she was rear ended by another car. There were no injuries and I-20 was opened back up.
_______________________________________________________________________
A vehicle crash has closed I-20 East at Spring St. It happened around midnight and police are still on the scene. We don't have much information at this time but if you are planning on taking the interstate you might want to find a different route.
No word yet on what happened or injuries.