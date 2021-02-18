RUSTON, La. -- After a long day of helping drivers stuck along I-20, Thursday will be a long night for first responders detouring people further south at the Ruston interchange. Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police announced the westbound lanes of I-20 would be closed west of Monroe. Traffic in Monroe was detoured via US 165 to Alexandria. Traffic in Ruston was detoured via US 167, which also leads to Alexandria and Lake Charles.
The detour may seem excessive but state troopers say it's a better alternative that sitting for hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the interstate with few off-ramps every few miles. Late Thursday, dispatchers in Bienville and Lincoln parishes confirmed to KTBS that several drivers are still waiting for tow trucks along I-20 westbound in Bienville Parish. Congestion was also reported along the nearby US 80, due to a few 18-wheelers that had gotten stuck on a bridge.
It's the latest issue for first responders during a long week of winter weather.
"It is a very tough week," said Trooper Brent Hardy, the public information officer for Louisiana State Police Troop G. "You're looking at guys that have been working 14-16 hour days, every single day. Then our night shift guys face some of the coldest temperatures of the day."
Thursday was especially busy for towing crews, continuing efforts that began late Wednesday.
"We are all hands on deck right now," said Hardy. "We still have to rely on departments like Wildlife & Fisheries, they've been a big help. They have the four-wheel drive vehicles, helping pull people back home to the roadway and the Louisiana National Guard has been helping."
Shifting drivers off a major interstate onto a smaller highway can be difficult, but Department of Transportation and Development crews were out treating US 167 ahead of the detour, according to Master Trooper Michael Reichardt, the public information officer for Louisiana State Police Troop G. Travel is not advised due to ice freezing on the roads. Troopers have helped a fair share of essential workers and truckers who have to keep goods moving, but Hardy says they've also encounted a lot of people who don't need to be on the roads.
"These are non essential people, they are out to see the sights," said Hardy. "We understand that these are unprecedented times, but we just wish more people would listen whenever we kept on sending out messages like, 'Please don't drive on an impassable roadway.'"
I-20 eastbound in Ruston was still open as of late Thursday. The DOTD reopened a stretch of the eastbound lanes between Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish. The portion had been closed for nearly two days.